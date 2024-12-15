ESPN had awkward moment after Travis Hunter won Heisman Trophy

ESPN had an awkward moment during the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City on Saturday night.

Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy by 214 points over Ashton Jeanty. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way player got to enjoy winning the award and gave a speech thanking those who helped him throughout his football journey.

The moment was all about Hunter, until ESPN somewhat spoiled it.

ESPN showed some of the statistics regarding how many ballots Hunter appeared on. Then they announced that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty had won the fan vote for the Heisman.

Awkwardly, ESPN kept a camera on Hunter while sharing the news about Jeanty.

Ashton Jeanty announced as the winner of the Heisman fan vote pic.twitter.com/I6vPlhgoB3 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 15, 2024

Why would ESPN have a camera on Hunter for that moment? And why even mention the mostly irrelevant fan vote at that time? They should have mentioned Jeanty winning the fan vote as a footnote rather than interrupt Hunter’s deserved moment.

Additionally, ESPN kept Hunter’s microphone on during his mother’s interview, which prevented fans from clearly hearing what she was saying because the audio was battling with the congratulatory messages Hunter received from past Heisman Trophy winners.

After the winner and vote was announced, the rest of the show and night should have been about Hunter.