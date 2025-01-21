 Skip to main content
Everyone had the same complaint about national championship game

January 20, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
College Football PlayoffCollege Football Playoff 2024
College Football Playoff logo

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship logo at midfield at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Not everyone was satisfied with how this year’s College Football Playoff has shaken out.

Several fans voiced a similar complaint in the lead-up to Monday’s championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Due to the expansion of this year’s playoff, the 2024 title game was scheduled a full week later than it’s ever been.

Many spectators felt like the Jan. 20 kickoff date took away some of the shine from college football’s biggest spectacle. Some felt like it overlapped way too much with the NFL playoffs, which has drawn some of the attention from football fans. Others even argued that college football should consider moving its season by about a month.

Prior to this year’s iteration, no national championship game had ever been played later than the 2019 title game between LSU-Clemson held on Jan. 13, 2020. Last year’s Michigan-Washington clash was played on Jan. 8.

With the NFL dominating headlines this late into January, it’s no wonder that several fans have complained about a lack of buzz leading up to this year’s national championship.