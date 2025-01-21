Everyone had the same complaint about national championship game

Not everyone was satisfied with how this year’s College Football Playoff has shaken out.

Several fans voiced a similar complaint in the lead-up to Monday’s championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Due to the expansion of this year’s playoff, the 2024 title game was scheduled a full week later than it’s ever been.

Many spectators felt like the Jan. 20 kickoff date took away some of the shine from college football’s biggest spectacle. Some felt like it overlapped way too much with the NFL playoffs, which has drawn some of the attention from football fans. Others even argued that college football should consider moving its season by about a month.

This is supposed to be the pinnacle of our sport…The destination for every player, coach, and fan…yet somebody decided that playing the National Championship on a Monday night deep into the NFL playoffs was a good idea…the mismanagement of CFB has been egregious — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 20, 2025

I don't know if it's because the 12-team playoff dragged things out, the NFL playoffs are in full swing, or maybe because it's inauguration day, but this year's CFP national championship game seems to have significantly less buzz than usual. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 21, 2025

I’ve enjoyed this 12-team playoff but it has taken way too long to complete. Feels like there is no buzz for tonight’s national championship and like everyone has forgotten about it. And it’s gotten lost in the NFL playoffs. — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) January 20, 2025

The national championship for college football being on a Monday during the NFL playoffs loses so much juice. All the shows are talking NFL playoffs as the A-story instead of the best CFB playoff

Ever. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) January 20, 2025

Prior to this year’s iteration, no national championship game had ever been played later than the 2019 title game between LSU-Clemson held on Jan. 13, 2020. Last year’s Michigan-Washington clash was played on Jan. 8.

With the NFL dominating headlines this late into January, it’s no wonder that several fans have complained about a lack of buzz leading up to this year’s national championship.