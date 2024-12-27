Everyone said the same thing about Pitt’s bowl game loss

The University of Pittsburgh had the viewing public spinning with a head-scratching decision in their bowl game loss this week.

Pitt fell to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Thursday by a 48-46 final score. The game ended up going into six (!!!) overtimes before Toledo finally escaped with the win (after countless overtime twists-and-turns).

But the drama largely could have been avoided if Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi had made a different decision at the end of the second OT. Facing 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line and his team down 40-37, Narduzzi opted to go ultra-conservative and have his team kick an 18-yard training-wheels field goal instead of going for the win. The move sent the game into a third overtime before Toledo eventually prevailed several OTs later.

Social media was in unanimous agreement over the shakiness of Narduzzi’s decision. With the OT rules calling for teams to start alternating two-point conversion attempts by the third overtime, Narduzzi turned down a chance for a one-yard walk-off score with no rebuttal by Toledo in favor of a three-yard conversion try plus a rebuttal attempt by Toledo no matter what.

Here is a sampling of the incredulous posts by X users about the decision.

Really Pitt? You do realize the 3rd OT is two-point plays? You had a play from the one for the win. I mean how freaking dumb can you be? — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) December 26, 2024

WHY DIDN’T PITT GO FOR THE WIN?? — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 26, 2024

Pitt had two options to get a win 1) score from the 1 yard line 2) score from the 3 AND get a stop Pat narduzzi chose choice 2 pic.twitter.com/MwK8S6LE1V — Amused By Stupidity (@10thInningBunt) December 26, 2024

Pat Narduzzi tying the game with a FG in double OT is literally the worst coaching decision in the history of football. Not even a close second. — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) December 26, 2024

After starting the year 7-0, Pitt somehow lost six straight games (including their bowl game) to close out the season. A lot of people will put the blame on Narduzzi for that atrocious finish, especially since this was far from the only goal-line disaster that Pitt had this year.