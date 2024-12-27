 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 26, 2024

Everyone said the same thing about Pitt’s bowl game loss

December 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read

Article Tags

Pittsburgh Panthers Football
Pat Narduzzi in a Pitt shirt

Oct 5, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on before the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the Duke Blue Devils 33-30. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Pittsburgh had the viewing public spinning with a head-scratching decision in their bowl game loss this week.

Pitt fell to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Thursday by a 48-46 final score. The game ended up going into six (!!!) overtimes before Toledo finally escaped with the win (after countless overtime twists-and-turns).

But the drama largely could have been avoided if Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi had made a different decision at the end of the second OT. Facing 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line and his team down 40-37, Narduzzi opted to go ultra-conservative and have his team kick an 18-yard training-wheels field goal instead of going for the win. The move sent the game into a third overtime before Toledo eventually prevailed several OTs later.

Social media was in unanimous agreement over the shakiness of Narduzzi’s decision. With the OT rules calling for teams to start alternating two-point conversion attempts by the third overtime, Narduzzi turned down a chance for a one-yard walk-off score with no rebuttal by Toledo in favor of a three-yard conversion try plus a rebuttal attempt by Toledo no matter what.

Here is a sampling of the incredulous posts by X users about the decision.

After starting the year 7-0, Pitt somehow lost six straight games (including their bowl game) to close out the season. A lot of people will put the blame on Narduzzi for that atrocious finish, especially since this was far from the only goal-line disaster that Pitt had this year.

comments powered by Disqus