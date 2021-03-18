Ex-Florida State LB says he was victim of racism on flight

A former Florida State football player says he was the victim of racism on a United Airlines flight this week, and he is angry with the airline for allegedly not doing anything about it.

Dontavious Jackson, who played linebacker at Florida State from 2016-2019, took to Twitter on Wednesday night and said he was called a “f—ing n—-r” by a “racist family” on his United flight. He claims police became involved and the family tried to “play the victim card” by telling officers he attacked them. Jackson says he would have been arrested if not for another passenger capturing video of the incident.

Jackson shared what appeared to be a screenshot of a text message conversation he had with the passenger who videotaped the incident. He told the other passenger that officers “only released me because you guys told what really happen.”

After harassing and calling me racial slurs, the family tried to play the victim card, telling the officers I punched/attacked them which was a lie. The officer told me if it wasn’t for the witnesses I would’ve been taken to jail. @united this isn’t right & I’m not staying quite! pic.twitter.com/iAfrIM9dhY — Dontavious Jackson (@DJACKV_) March 18, 2021

Just grateful to still be a free man smdh — Dontavious Jackson (@DJACKV_) March 18, 2021

Jackson didn’t provide much context, so it’s unclear why the verbal altercation began.

Jackson tallied 156 total tackles in his four seasons at Florida State.