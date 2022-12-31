Ex-Packers Pro Bowler gets job with Alabama

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was selected 21st overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, officially retired as a member of the Green Bay Packers on Friday. But his football journey is far from over.

Although Clinton-Dix bid farewell to his playing days, a new chapter in his book will soon be written.

Clinton-Dix is headed back to Alabama, his alma mater, where he will assume the role of director of player development under Nick Saban, his former head coach.

“So that’s where my life is headed is into coaching and helping these kids … making the right choices as they get ready for their career heading to the NFL, and other avenues they want to endure after football is over with,” Clinton-Dix told reporters.

Although Clinton-Dix is excited to take the next step at Alabama, he admits he misses playing football and wasn’t completely ready to retire.

“It was part of this opportunity I had to work back here at Alabama, but also just kind of reading the writing on the wall,” he said of retirement. “Sometimes things don’t happen that you want to happen, and you don’t get to dictate your future as far as playing ball.

“It was hard. It definitely wasn’t easy. I still wanted to work out, still wanted to play ball. But there comes a time in your life where you have to make those decisions, and hopefully it’s the right one and you don’t look back and think wow, I wish I coulda or wish I woulda. That’s kind of where I am in life. I’m grateful.”

Clinton-Dix spent eight seasons in the NFL. In addition to his time with the Packers, he also played for the Commanders, Bears, Cowboys, 49ers, Raiders, and Broncos. He earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2016.

Back at Alabama, Clinton-Dix was a two-time BCS National Champion and Consensus All-American in 2013.