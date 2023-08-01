 Skip to main content
Fan sneaks into Louisville football stadium and gives tour

August 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
A fan snuck into Louisville stadium

Someone forgot to lock the front gate at Louisville’s football venue over the weekend, and a fan took advantage of the lack of security by giving himself a tour.

A TikToker who goes by “Gfed” has built up a big following by visiting various Division I football stadiums and seeing if he can get onto the field. One of his latest stops was L&N Stadium in Louisville, and gaining access was shockingly easy.

The fan found an unlocked gate and proceeded to give a thorough tour of the stadium. The video has more than 1 million views on TikTok. You can see a condensed version below:

Many wondered if Louisville officials would try to track the fan down and reprimand him, but that is not going to happen. Instead, the Cardinals offered Gfed tickets to a game.

It is probably safe to assume Louisville will lock all gates at L&N Stadium the rest of the year, but they seem pleased with the free publicity.

