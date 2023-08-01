Fan sneaks into Louisville football stadium and gives tour

Someone forgot to lock the front gate at Louisville’s football venue over the weekend, and a fan took advantage of the lack of security by giving himself a tour.

A TikToker who goes by “Gfed” has built up a big following by visiting various Division I football stadiums and seeing if he can get onto the field. One of his latest stops was L&N Stadium in Louisville, and gaining access was shockingly easy.

The fan found an unlocked gate and proceeded to give a thorough tour of the stadium. The video has more than 1 million views on TikTok. You can see a condensed version below:

Tiktoker waltzes into L&N Stadium, rates his experience 10/10 pic.twitter.com/CadxVTdem0 — Alan Thomas (@CardN_AL) July 31, 2023

Many wondered if Louisville officials would try to track the fan down and reprimand him, but that is not going to happen. Instead, the Cardinals offered Gfed tickets to a game.

There’s only one school I’ve made a video at coming to Louisville this season, and haven’t seen an invite to a game from them…. Choice is easy. Loyalty is laid. Sign me up for 2 tickets 10/7 vs Notre Dame #GoCards https://t.co/xnBqjYn3Tw — Gfed (@Gfed33) August 1, 2023

It is probably safe to assume Louisville will lock all gates at L&N Stadium the rest of the year, but they seem pleased with the free publicity.