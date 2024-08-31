Fans go crazy over Michigan State player’s last name

During the final seconds of a 16-10 Michigan State victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday night, Big Ten Network cameras panned the Spartans sideline and settled on a pair of players, one of whom was sporting the name “Carson-Wentz” on the back of his jersey.

Fans immediately got a laugh out of the name, assuming that it was either AI or some kind of joke.

It wasn’t.

Jack Carson-Wentz, the team’s long snapper, transferred from Division II West Georgia in June after a recruiting visit a month earlier.

“I chose Michigan State because it felt like home as soon as I got on campus on my visit,” Carson-Wentz told Spartans Illustrated at the time. “Also, the Spartans have a great and welcoming coaching staff, especially Coach Bengal. MSU also has a winning attitude.”

Carson-Wentz has no relation to NFL quarterback Carson Wentz, who currently backs up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Rams.

“But can he sprain both his ankles on the same play?” one X user asked.

“Well we know who the eagles drafting in a few years,” another joked.

We would love to know how the “Carson-Wentz” last name came to be and maybe one day, not-Carson Wentz will elaborate, especially now that he’s gone viral.

For now, we’ll all have to settle for the fact that Carson-Wentz and his ankles made it through opening week safe and sound.