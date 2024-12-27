 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing after Oklahoma’s loss to Navy

December 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
Oklahoma Sooners helmet

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; A view of an Oklahoma Sooners helmet during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Fans were saying the same thing after the Oklahoma Sooners lost to the Navy Midshipmen in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

The Sooners blew a 14-0 lead against Navy and fell behind 21-14 in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma scored a touchdown with six seconds left and then decided to go for a 2-point conversion to take the lead, but Navy got the stop to effectively win the game.

The win made Navy 10-3, while the loss dropped Oklahoma to 6-7, which is their second 6-7 season in three seasons under Brent Venables. Despite the losing season, Oklahoma did have the claim that it beat Alabama 24-3 during the regular season. It was that loss that cost Alabama a spot in the College Football Playoff. Seeing the same Oklahoma team that destroyed Alabama then lose to Navy led to similar comments from fans about how bad the Crimson Tide’s loss now looks.

Oklahoma was only a mediocre team this season. Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The 9-3 Crimson Tide did not belong in the College Football Playoff this season, and that’s the truth.

