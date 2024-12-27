Everyone said the same thing after Oklahoma’s loss to Navy

Fans were saying the same thing after the Oklahoma Sooners lost to the Navy Midshipmen in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

The Sooners blew a 14-0 lead against Navy and fell behind 21-14 in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma scored a touchdown with six seconds left and then decided to go for a 2-point conversion to take the lead, but Navy got the stop to effectively win the game.

OKLAHOMA SCORES THE LATE TD, BUT NAVY STOPS THE TWO-POINT CONVERSION TO SECURE THE WIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/pgRsDgZUrD — ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2024

The win made Navy 10-3, while the loss dropped Oklahoma to 6-7, which is their second 6-7 season in three seasons under Brent Venables. Despite the losing season, Oklahoma did have the claim that it beat Alabama 24-3 during the regular season. It was that loss that cost Alabama a spot in the College Football Playoff. Seeing the same Oklahoma team that destroyed Alabama then lose to Navy led to similar comments from fans about how bad the Crimson Tide’s loss now looks.

Alabama's loss to Oklahoma looks even worse. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 27, 2024

"Alabama should've been in the playoff" folks watching Oklahoma lose to Navy pic.twitter.com/yrt9cp1YTu — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 27, 2024

Navy has scored 7x as many points against 6-6 Oklahoma as the almighty SEC powerhouse Alabama Yet some people believe Alabama deserved to be in the playoffs — A-a-RON (@AKAllTheWay08) December 27, 2024

Navy just beat Oklahoma and Kirk Herbstreit wants you to believe Alabama deserved a playoff slot. pic.twitter.com/AYwGd1uPAH — Marc Kulkin (@MarcKulkin) December 27, 2024

If someone else makes another Alabama argument in the College Football Playoffs, beat them over the head with the Oklahoma loss that's now a 6-7 team who lost to Navy in their bowl game. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) December 27, 2024

Oklahoma was only a mediocre team this season. Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The 9-3 Crimson Tide did not belong in the College Football Playoff this season, and that’s the truth.