Fans said the same thing about Steve Angeli in the Orange Bowl

January 9, 2025
by Larry Brown
College Football Playoff 2024Steve Angeli

Steve Angeli in for Notre Dame

Fans were saying the same thing after watching backup quarterback Steve Angeli play for Notre Dame during the Orange Bowl on Thursday night.

Angeli entered the College Football Playoff semifinal game between his Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second quarter after Riley Leonard was temporarily knocked out of the game. Angeli looked good and moved the Fighting Irish down the field for a field goal.

Angeli looked so good that he had people saying he might be a better option than Leonard.

Leonard had been checked out for a possible concussion. He was able to return in the second half and led the Fighting Irish on two touchdown drives in three possessions to help his team take its first lead of the game. He seemed to quiet any concerns about who is the better option for the Irish. But it sure was nice to have a capable player like Angeli take over and keep things going when it was needed.