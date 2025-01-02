Did female Arizona State staff members ice Texas kicker Bert Auburn?

The Texas Longhorns prevailed over the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 in overtime of their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday despite the struggles of Bert Auburn.

Auburn, who is Texas’ kicker, went 1/3 on field goal attempts, though he made all four of his extra points.

Auburn missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with the game tied at 24 and 1:39 left in regulation. Then he missed on a 38-yard attempt as time expired in regulation. His misses ensured the game went into overtime, where Quinn Ewers had to make some special plays to win the game.

Some fans believe that some female Arizona State staff members played a role in icing Auburn. Take a look at the way the two women walked in front of Auburn while he was trying to warm up on the sideline:

Bert Auburn got frozen by ASU girls What a tactic pic.twitter.com/MTuhNXlFxm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2025

Was that it? Is that all it took to throw off Auburn?

Texas better hope that Auburn gets it together for the next round. They’ll need his help in the CFP semifinals. Texas’ next opponent better keep this play in their playbook.