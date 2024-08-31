Florida Gators have a 449-pound lineman who is an absolute monster

The Florida Gators have a defensive lineman who is an absolute monster, and the player is turning heads thanks to his abnormally large size.

Desmond Watson is a senior for the Gators and listed at 6-foot-5 and a whopping 449 pounds. He looks every bit that big when you see him on the field.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 449 pounds 💪 Florida's Desmond Watson is a BIG MAN.@Rivals | @Jason_Higdon pic.twitter.com/Ts8iCWUmDf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 31, 2024

That guy is a total unit.

Watson is a senior and had played in 38 games over three seasons prior to the Gators’ season opener against Miami on Saturday. He plays here and there and has had 43 tackles during his college career.

His weight lifting stats are pretty impressive too. As of 2022, we heard he could bench press 520 pounds and squat 720 pounds.

6’5” 415 lb Desmond Watson squats 720 lbs and benches 520 lbs 😳 Absolute UNIT. pic.twitter.com/Vgf6SgYVN5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2022

He is massive.