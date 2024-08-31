 Skip to main content
Florida Gators have a 449-pound lineman who is an absolute monster

August 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Desmond Watson on the field

The Florida Gators have a defensive lineman who is an absolute monster, and the player is turning heads thanks to his abnormally large size.

Desmond Watson is a senior for the Gators and listed at 6-foot-5 and a whopping 449 pounds. He looks every bit that big when you see him on the field.

That guy is a total unit.

Watson is a senior and had played in 38 games over three seasons prior to the Gators’ season opener against Miami on Saturday. He plays here and there and has had 43 tackles during his college career.

His weight lifting stats are pretty impressive too. As of 2022, we heard he could bench press 520 pounds and squat 720 pounds.

He is massive.

Desmond Watson
