Florida State loses 4-star QB recruit

The Florida State Seminoles have lost a quarterback recruit for the 2026 class.

4-star quarterback Brady Smigiel has decommitted from FSU, reports said on Sunday. Smigiel is now the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback for the 2026 class.

What’s interesting is that two days prior to the news coming out that Smigiel had decommitted from FSU, the quarterback appeared to have had an in-home recruiting visit from Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Thanks to National Champ Chip Kelly for coming by the house today. @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/2uu9ZpLB5W — Joe Smigiel (@joe_smigiel) January 25, 2025

Smigiel is from Newbury Park, Calif., which is about an hour away from where Kelly spent part of his coaching career recently at UCLA.

After news came out that Smigiel had decommitted from FSU, 4-star quarterback recruit Bowe Bentley announced that he had received an offer from the Seminoles.

Smigiel meanwhile needs a new school. He reportedly is considering Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, UCLA, South Carolina and Michigan State.