Florida State loses 4-star QB recruit
The Florida State Seminoles have lost a quarterback recruit for the 2026 class.
4-star quarterback Brady Smigiel has decommitted from FSU, reports said on Sunday. Smigiel is now the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback for the 2026 class.
What’s interesting is that two days prior to the news coming out that Smigiel had decommitted from FSU, the quarterback appeared to have had an in-home recruiting visit from Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
Thanks to National Champ Chip Kelly for coming by the house today. @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/2uu9ZpLB5W
— Joe Smigiel (@joe_smigiel) January 25, 2025
Smigiel is from Newbury Park, Calif., which is about an hour away from where Kelly spent part of his coaching career recently at UCLA.
After news came out that Smigiel had decommitted from FSU, 4-star quarterback recruit Bowe Bentley announced that he had received an offer from the Seminoles.
#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Norvell, I am blessed to receive an offer from Florida State!! @Nathaneelliott1 @DamianDevon @RecruitCelinaFB @dctf @247recruiting @Rivals @On3Recruits @FSUFootball @Coach_TokarzQB pic.twitter.com/g5VHx5aIUo
— Bowe Bentley (@bowebentley) January 26, 2025
Smigiel meanwhile needs a new school. He reportedly is considering Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, UCLA, South Carolina and Michigan State.
These schools now stand out to Elite 2026 QB Brady Smigiel, he tells me for @on3recruits
One of the Top Available QBs in the country just decommitted from Florida Statehttps://t.co/mwF0PRbGHA pic.twitter.com/5yyfCUptbs
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 26, 2025