Football coach from infamous monkey bite story marries former dancer

Congratulations appear to be in order for University of Texas assistant head coach Jeff Banks, who announced on Instagram earlier this week that he has married longtime girlfriend Dani Thomas.

“Incredible 72 hours with our family and closest friends! We truly love you all now off to Barcelona for our honeymoon!” Banks wrote.

The love story between Banks and Thomas is one for the books. It has a little bit of everything and the kitchen sink. Also a monkey.

Thomas, a former exotic dancer, famously appeared on The Jerry Springer Show in 2017 under her stage name “Pole Assassin.” During her performance, Thomas incorporated a monkey, Gia, that would go on to gain its own fame four years later.

On Halloween in 2021, Thomas built a haunted house and maze for Trick-or-Treater’s. Unfortunately, one of the children made their way to the back gate and ventured into the yard where they were then allegedly bitten by Gia.

Amy and Casey Clinkenbeard, the parents of the injured child, later sued Thomas and Banks over the incident.

Based on photos and videos from the wedding, it does not appear Gia received an invite to the festivities.