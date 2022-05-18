 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 18, 2022

Ex-Browns coach Freddie Kitchens to join staff of SEC school

May 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Freddie Kitchens with the Browns

Sep 22, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens reacts before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is leaving the NFL to take a new job in college football.

Kitchens is joining the staff at South Carolina as a senior analyst, as first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Kitchens has history with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, as the two worked together at Mississippi State nearly two decades ago.

Kitchens coached as an assistant at Mississippi State in 2004 and 2005, along with Beamer. That remains his most recent stint in college football, moving to Dallas, Arizona, and then Cleveland. He spent last year as an offensive assistant and interim offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Kitchens is clearly content to stick with assistant coaching roles right now. That makes sense, given what he said about himself toward the end of his time in Cleveland.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus