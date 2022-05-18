Ex-Browns coach Freddie Kitchens to join staff of SEC school

Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is leaving the NFL to take a new job in college football.

Kitchens is joining the staff at South Carolina as a senior analyst, as first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Kitchens has history with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, as the two worked together at Mississippi State nearly two decades ago.

Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is joining the South Carolina staff as a Senior Football Analyst. Kitchens was most recently on the Giants staff. Shane Beamer and Kitchens worked together at Mississippi State. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 18, 2022

Kitchens coached as an assistant at Mississippi State in 2004 and 2005, along with Beamer. That remains his most recent stint in college football, moving to Dallas, Arizona, and then Cleveland. He spent last year as an offensive assistant and interim offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Kitchens is clearly content to stick with assistant coaching roles right now. That makes sense, given what he said about himself toward the end of his time in Cleveland.