Geoff Collins fired as Georgia Tech head coach

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are making an early-season change by firing head coach Geoff Collins.

Multiple reports Sunday indicated that Collins will officially be fired Monday, one week after the team’s 42-0 loss to Ole Miss. Athletic director Todd Stansbury is also likely to be fired, according to Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Collins was in his fourth year as head coach after moving from Temple, but results were never good. The Yellow Jackets failed to win more than three games in any of Collins’ first three seasons as coach, and started 1-3 in 2022. With little hope of a turnaround, the school has clearly decided to move on.

How bad had things become for Georgia Tech? An opposing coach recently admitted that he went a bit easy on Collins in a blowout win to avoid embarrassing the Yellow Jackets coach. Obviously, that act of mercy did not do anything to save Collins’ job.