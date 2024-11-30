Georgia’s ugly shanked field goal sums up brutal first half vs. Georgia Tech

Nothing went right for Georgia in its first half of play Friday against Georgia Tech. An embarrassing field goal miss in the closing seconds pretty much summed up the experience.

Georgia Tech raced out to a 17-0 lead over rival Georgia over the first two quarters at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The impotent Bulldogs offense had a chance to at least salvage some points to close the half with a 53-yard field goal attempt.

But Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring fittingly shanked the kick so badly in what felt like a microcosm of the game to that point.

This Georgia FG attempt sums up their first half pretty well pic.twitter.com/W5Ov9pEdXS — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) November 30, 2024

Woodring was 17/18 (94.4%) on field goal attempts heading into Friday’s game. Georgia had not been shut out in the first half since 2019.

No. 7 Georgia came into the contest as the heavy favorite. But Georgia Tech has two wins over top-10 teams this season, including an impressive 28-23 victory over No. 4 Miami earlier this month.

Georgia’s start against Georgia Tech was far from ideal for Kirby Smart, who has openly criticized the College Football Playoff selection committee for its rankings. A loss to an unranked team would not do the Bulldogs any favors.