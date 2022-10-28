Georgia legend Vince Dooley dies at 90

Legendary ex-Georgia coach Vince Dooley died Friday at the age of 90.

The school announced that Dooley, also the school’s former athletic director, died peacefully Friday with his wife and their four children at his side.

Very sad news: Vince Dooley had passed away. Per UGA: pic.twitter.com/4svfN8o6jT — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) October 28, 2022

Dooley coached Georgia from 1964 to 1988, posting a career record of 201-77-10. He guided the school to its second national championship in 1980, and he won six SEC titles at the school. Dooley’s stature is such that the Bulldogs named their football field after him in 2019, and he has been a member of the College Football Hall of Fame since 1994.

Dooley also had a hand in Georgia’s national championship win in January, at least in Kirby Smart’s opinion.