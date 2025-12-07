Georgia players pulled savage belt whipping stunt after blowing out Alabama

Georgia was more than ready to gloat after dominating Alabama on Saturday in the 2025 SEC Championship Game.

The No. 3 Bulldogs beat down the No. 9 Crimson Tide 28-7 to win the conference title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Georgia held Alabama scoreless through the first three quarters and entered the final period with a commanding 21-0 lead.

After the game, several Georgia players gathered around one of the benches on their sideline to record a clip meant to embarrass Alabama. Bulldogs star defensive lineman Christen Miller took a belt and started smacking a bench with it while taunting, in a stunt meant to simulate Georgia whipping Alabama in the behind.

“What I say?” Miller said. ” What I told you? I told you I’m not playing. I told you. I told you I’m not playing. Belt to a–.”

Georgia brought out the belt after beating Alabama in the SEC Championship 😳 pic.twitter.com/1hvOJTmY0n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2025

With every whip of Miller’s belt, the Georgia players gathered around him cheered in unison.

Miller is one of Georgia’s most highly rated players and is expected to get looks as a potential late first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. Love or hate the stunt, the 21-year-old junior is clearly bringing some fire with him as he makes his move to the pros.

Few would have predicted the SEC Championship Game to be so one-sided after both teams traded punts over the first four possessions of the game. Georgia opened the scoring with a first-quarter touchdown after a blocked punt that completely changed the complexion of the game. The Bulldogs rode that momentum all the way toward a 21-point win.