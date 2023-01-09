SEC commissioner wants to make big change with recruiting

The NCAA has seen major changes across its landscape over the past several years, and more are inevitable. In fact, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey thinks there is one significant one that needs to be made as soon as possible.

Sankey called for the removal of the December early signing period, arguing that it is both unfair to recruits and puts too much on the plate of coaches, who are dealing with numerous other issues such as bowl games and possible staff changes during the signing period.

“We’re crushing coaches in December,” Sankey told Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic on Saturday. “We’re going to add Playoff games (in December). We have to change early signing.”

The early signing period was introduced in December 2017. In 2022, the situation was further complicated with the opening of the transfer portal window in the first week of December, forcing schools to make early staff changes and players to decide quickly on their commitments.

“I would suggest we have to pivot back,” Sankey added. “Maybe it doesn’t have to be the first Wednesday in February like it is, but we have to get through the postseason. We have to get through coaching transitions. It ought to be done in the appropriate timeframe. It should not be disrupting seasons.”

The December signing period has added drama and interest to things, which the NCAA likes. However, it comes in the midst of bowl season and the coaching carousel, not to mention the holidays. We have seen how convoluted things can get for recruits, and the transfer portal has further complicated things. There is ample evidence that the latter issue is a major frustration for some coaches.

While Sankey wants changes, it is unclear if others agree or what the alternative proposal might be. Still, it is worth watching to see if he has any backing.