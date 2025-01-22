Hanna Cavinder responds to rumors that boyfriend Carson Beck bought her a car

Carson Beck has signed a multimillion-dollar NIL deal to transfer to Miami, but the star quarterback’s girlfriend wants everyone to know she can afford her own stuff.

Beck is in a relationship with Miami basketball player Hanna Cavinder. Hanna and her twin, Haley Cavinder, both play for the Hurricanes. There have been plenty of signs that Hanna played a big role in getting Beck to choose Miami.

While Beck will reportedly receive $4 million for his lone season at Miami, the Cavinder twins have plenty of money of their own. They have significant NIL deals and a massive social media presence.

On Tuesday, the Cavinder twins shared a video on social media that showed them at the Range Rover dealership “getting our dream cars.”

A lot of fans responded to the video with comments insinuating that Beck bought Cavinder — and possibly her sister — a new car. One TikTok user wrote “Carson Beck money.” Hanna responded with a video of her sitting in the car that she captioned “righhttttttttt” with two laughing face emojis.

Beck might buy Cavinder something nice with his new NIL money, but the Cavinder twins have more than enough money to afford their own luxury cars. Heck, they even had deals with WWE long before Beck and Hanna began dating. Neither Hanna nor Haley need Beck’s help buying a Range Rover.