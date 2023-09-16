 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 16, 2023

Harrison Mevis wins game for Missouri with SEC record 61-yard field goal

September 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Missouri lines up for a field goal attempt

Missouri knocked off Kansas State 30-27 on Saturday thanks to the leg of Harrison Mevis.

The Tigers kicker set up for a 61-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left in the game and booted the kick through the uprights for a walk-off winner.

Though the announcers mentioned a flag on the play, nothing came of it, and Missouri won.

Fans went nuts storming the field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

Mevis was 3/4 on his field goal attempts in the game and made all three of his extra points. The senior kicker has always had excellent leg strength, but he struggled on short kicks at times last season. This year, he’s already cemented his legendary status.

Mevis’ 61-yard field goal is the longest in SEC history.

Missouri is now 3-0 and faces Memphis next.

Article Tags

Harrison MevisMissouri Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus