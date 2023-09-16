Harrison Mevis wins game for Missouri with SEC record 61-yard field goal

Missouri knocked off Kansas State 30-27 on Saturday thanks to the leg of Harrison Mevis.

The Tigers kicker set up for a 61-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left in the game and booted the kick through the uprights for a walk-off winner.

Though the announcers mentioned a flag on the play, nothing came of it, and Missouri won.

Fans went nuts storming the field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

#Mizzou walks it off with 61-yard Harrison Mevis field goal, the second longest in Mizzou history. pic.twitter.com/aJwoshAZ3R — Adam Ryerson (@AdamRyerson_) September 16, 2023

Mevis was 3/4 on his field goal attempts in the game and made all three of his extra points. The senior kicker has always had excellent leg strength, but he struggled on short kicks at times last season. This year, he’s already cemented his legendary status.

Mevis’ 61-yard field goal is the longest in SEC history.

Mizzou Made (an upset). Missouri defeated a ranked non-conference opponent as an unranked squad for the first time since Sept. 29, 1990 (defeated No. 21 Arizona State). Harrison Mevis's 61-yard game-winning field goal is the longest field goal in SEC history. pic.twitter.com/OcghrdpcaP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2023

Missouri is now 3-0 and faces Memphis next.