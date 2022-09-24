Missouri gives away game to Auburn with embarrassing mistakes

Missouri absolutely embarrassed itself at the end of Saturday’s loss to Auburn.

Missouri lost to Auburn 17-14 in overtime after twice blowing the game.

For starters, the game was tied at 14 and Missouri had the ball at the Auburn 3-yard line with just under a minute left. They took a 5-yard loss but centered the ball for kicker Harrison Mevis. Mevis wound up missing as easy of a kick as it gets, as he sliced a 26-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

It’s nothing short of shocking to see a kicker miss such an easy field goal like that. But what’s even more surprising is that Mevis is one of the best kickers in the country and had never previously missed from inside 30 yards.

As if that weren’t bad enough, Missouri continued to break the hearts of their fans.

Auburn kicked a field goal to go up 17-14 in the first overtime. Nathaniel Peat rushed for five yards on first down. Then on second down, Peat rushed for 19 yards and was heading for the end zone to win the game. But he lost control of the ball when he reached out with it to try and score.

Love for officials to have a meeting before deciding who won the game pic.twitter.com/ICy0zYIkUE — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 24, 2022

Here is another angle of the mistake.

MISSOURI LOSES IN THE MOST MISSOURI WAY POSSIBLE! LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/XxXLwtQRiW — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 24, 2022

What an absolute heartbreaker.

Missouri is now 2-2, while Auburn is 3-1.