Hit-and-run suspect caught driving onto Colorado Buffaloes’ football field

There was a heavy police presence at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. on Thursday night, and it’s all related to a bizarre incident with a hit-and-run suspect.

Boulder Police received a call Thursday “about several hit and run crashes involving the same pickup truck near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue.” Witnesses reported that a man driving a blue pickup truck had been involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes. The suspect was alleged to have struck several trees and signs before driving away.

According to their press release, Boulder Police tried to stop the truck, but the driver eluded them. The truck then rammed a gate to drive onto Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder. “After some negotiation with police, the driver then got out of his truck and surrendered to police.”

The Boulder Police Department has arrested a man after investigating multiple traffic crashes that culminated with a man driving his pickup truck onto Folsom Field tonight. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, Boulder Police received a call about several hit and run… pic.twitter.com/kWNruWdum8 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) September 13, 2024

The driver was set to be booked into jail on multiple charges, including:

• Criminal Attempt Vehicular Assault

• Reckless Endangerment

• Vehicular Eluding

• Leaving the scene of a crash after Damage (three counts)

• Failure to obey a traffic control device

• Driving without insurance

• Criminal Mischief $100k-$150k

• Obstruction of a Peace Officer

• Trespassing

Some fans with a good sense of humor joked that the driver had the longest run of the Buffs’ season.