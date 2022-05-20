 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 19, 2022

Report reveals how much Travis Hunter is making in NIL deals at Jackson State

May 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Travis Hunter runs with the ball

Jackson State s Travis Hunter carries during its spring game at Veterans memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, April 24, 2022. Credit: Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Travis Hunter may not be making the huge amounts of Name, Image and Likeness money that Nick Saban thinks he is.

Saban spoke with some business leaders in Birmingham, Ala. at a dinner event on Wednesday night. The Alabama coach drew attention for saying Texas A&M attracted their No. 1 recruiting class by paying their players through NIL deals. He also repeated a rumor that Jackson State enticed Hunter to play for them with a $1 million NIL deal.

Both Hunter and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders are calling B.S. on the rumor.

Hunter tweeted a response and questioned the rumor.

Sanders also said he doesn’t even make $1 million to coach Jackson State.

But an article published on Thursday shared more details. ESPN’s Jean-Jacques Taylor reported that “Hunter has two current NIL deals and two pending. The deals are worth less than $250,000.”

Hunter making a quarter-million dollars is a lot, but a far cry from the million he supposedly received.

Sanders, Hunter and Barstool Sports (which was said to be the source of the money) have all denied the million dollar rumor. It’s surprising that Saban repeated that rumor during his talk.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus