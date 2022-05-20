Report reveals how much Travis Hunter is making in NIL deals at Jackson State

Travis Hunter may not be making the huge amounts of Name, Image and Likeness money that Nick Saban thinks he is.

Saban spoke with some business leaders in Birmingham, Ala. at a dinner event on Wednesday night. The Alabama coach drew attention for saying Texas A&M attracted their No. 1 recruiting class by paying their players through NIL deals. He also repeated a rumor that Jackson State enticed Hunter to play for them with a $1 million NIL deal.

Both Hunter and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders are calling B.S. on the rumor.

Hunter tweeted a response and questioned the rumor.

I got A mil?😂But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids 🤣 — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) May 19, 2022

Sanders also said he doesn’t even make $1 million to coach Jackson State.

I don’t even make a million! Lolololol 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wagxbCJoWs — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022

But an article published on Thursday shared more details. ESPN’s Jean-Jacques Taylor reported that “Hunter has two current NIL deals and two pending. The deals are worth less than $250,000.”

Hunter making a quarter-million dollars is a lot, but a far cry from the million he supposedly received.

Sanders, Hunter and Barstool Sports (which was said to be the source of the money) have all denied the million dollar rumor. It’s surprising that Saban repeated that rumor during his talk.