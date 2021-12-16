Deion Sanders addresses rumor that top recruit flipped to Jackson State for money

Deion Sanders pulled off the most shocking upset in college football recruiting history on Wednesday, and many immediately assumed it was only made possible by the NCAA’s new policy on name, image and likeness. The Hall of Famer finds that narrative to be insulting.

Sanders somehow managed to flip Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the country, from Florida State (Deion’s alma mater) to Jackson State. Since Sanders also works for Barstool Sports, there were rumors that Barstool and founder Dave Portnoy helped Sanders land Hunter by offering the high schooler a seven-figure NIL deal.

Sanders was asked about the NIL deal talk during a Thursday appearance on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show.” He laughed it off.

“We ain’t got no money! A million and a half? I heard a million and a half and I heard Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports — that’s the biggest lie I’ve ever heard,” Sanders said. “You know what that is? That means we kicked your butt. We took what was ours, and now you have to make up an excuse why. Ain’t nobody got a million and a half. I wouldn’t pay my son a million and a half (through) NIL. How am I gonna coach a guy that’s making more than me?”

You can hear Sanders’ comments below at around the 3:20 mark:

Sanders’ denial checks out, at least according to one report. Khari Thompson of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger was told Hunter does not have any NIL deal in place with Barstool. It should also be noted that Georgia law prohibits student-athletes from profiting through NIL deals unless they are enrolled in college.

Most people find it impossible to believe an FCS school landed the best recruit in the country without a massive NIL deal. Whatever the case, Hunter certainly seemed to enjoy spurning top programs to play for Sanders. He made that clear with the way he trolled the other schools while announcing his decision.

