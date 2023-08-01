 Skip to main content
Iowa State QB allegedly bet on his own team

August 1, 2023
by Larry Brown

Hunter Dekkers ready to throw

Oct. 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers throws a pass during warm-ups prior to kickoff against Oklahoma at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is facing criminal charges related to the sports betting matter that was facing the Cyclones, and he was alleged to have bet on his own team.

In May, we learned that numerous athletes from both Iowa and Iowa State were under investigation for allegedly wagering on sports. Dekkers is one of the Iowa State athletes who allegedly was wagering on games, including ones played by teams from his school. He even allegedly wagered on a 2021 football game between his Cyclones and Oklahoma State. Dekkers was a sophomore backup at the time.

According to the Des Moines Register, Dekkers is accused of making 366 mobile/online sports wagers totaling “over $2,799.” 26 of the wagers were said to have been on games involving Iowa State teams, including the wager on the Cyclones’ football team.

Dekkers allegedly made 297 of the 366 wagers while underage. He allegedly knowingly and intentionally falsified records with the intent to deceive. The criminal complaint against Dekkers is for tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe.

Dekkers has been on the Iowa State roster since 2020 and started all 12 of the team’s games last season. He passed for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Cyclones went 4-8. He coudl be facing the loss of NCAA eligibility as a penalty for his actions.

Hunter Dekkers
