Iowa State QB allegedly bet on his own team

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is facing criminal charges related to the sports betting matter that was facing the Cyclones, and he was alleged to have bet on his own team.

In May, we learned that numerous athletes from both Iowa and Iowa State were under investigation for allegedly wagering on sports. Dekkers is one of the Iowa State athletes who allegedly was wagering on games, including ones played by teams from his school. He even allegedly wagered on a 2021 football game between his Cyclones and Oklahoma State. Dekkers was a sophomore backup at the time.

According to the Des Moines Register, Dekkers is accused of making 366 mobile/online sports wagers totaling “over $2,799.” 26 of the wagers were said to have been on games involving Iowa State teams, including the wager on the Cyclones’ football team.

Dekkers allegedly made 297 of the 366 wagers while underage. He allegedly knowingly and intentionally falsified records with the intent to deceive. The criminal complaint against Dekkers is for tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe.

Reviewing documents in the complaint against Iowa State's Hunter Dekkers. Among allegations: -Underage gambling -Breach of University and NCAA policies, i.e. using identity of another -Unfair wagering and conflict of interest, i.e. betting on Iowa State sporting events 26… — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) August 1, 2023

Dekkers has been on the Iowa State roster since 2020 and started all 12 of the team’s games last season. He passed for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Cyclones went 4-8. He coudl be facing the loss of NCAA eligibility as a penalty for his actions.