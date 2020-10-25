Indiana upsets Penn State after favorable call on Michael Penix Jr. 2-point conversion

Indiana upset Penn State 36-35 in overtime on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana thanks to a favorable call on a wild 2-point conversion.

Penn State got the ball first in overtime and scored a touchdown. They kicked an extra point to go up 35-28.

Indiana responded with a touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to Whop Philyor. Then the Hoosiers made the bold decision to go for two to win the game.

Penix Jr. scrambled after feeling some pressure and rushed towards the end zone. He then dived to the pylon and touched it with the ball.

The ruling on the field stands: @IndianaFootball wins! pic.twitter.com/4wlgNWQv2Z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

The call on the field was that the 2-point try was successful. The referees reviewed the play and said that the call stood. Their announcement about the call standing indicates the officials did not find compelling evidence to overturn the call.

What a crazy play.

Indiana is now 1-0 on the season, while Penn State is 0-1.