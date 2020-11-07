Indiana scraps Salute to Service uniforms against Michigan for this reason

The Indiana Hoosiers were set to wear “Salute to Service” uniforms for their game against the Michigan Wolverines in Bloomington on Saturday, but those plans have changed.

Indiana issued a statement on Friday saying they will not wear the uniforms “due to a lack of contrast with the Michigan uniforms.”

Though IU won’t wear the uniforms against Michigan, they “look forward to wearing the uniforms later in the season.”

Here is Indiana coach Tom Allen explaining to his team the meaning of the uniforms:

We are proud to represent the USS Indiana this weekend!! #LEO @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/5lIzTVXdKG — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 5, 2020

IU is surprisingly 2-0 this season. They beat Penn State on a wild finish in their first game and followed that up with a win over Rutgers.