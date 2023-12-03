Iowa bar’s tragic promo goes viral after loss to Michigan

One Iowa establishment is probably regretting their Saturday promo for the Iowa-Michigan game.

Iowa and Michigan clashed in the Big Ten Championship Game held Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

An X-Golf branch in Cedar Rapids, Iowa launched a promo Friday offering draft beer at no charge up until the Wolverines score or until the game ends.

A place in Iowa is offering free beer from kickoff UNTIL IOWA SCORES 🤣🤣 (h/t @brianvitti) pic.twitter.com/vH2GZIO68N — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) December 2, 2023

As luck would have it, the Wolverines’ defense held the Hawkeyes scoreless 26-0 to win the Big Ten title and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff.

The nearly 3-hour window of free-flowing beer probably did a number on both the X-Golf branch’s profits and the players who had an unlimited supply of free booze.

If there was one Power Five team to be wary of for such a promo, it’s Iowa. The Hawkeyes have had one of the worst offenses in college football this season.

Iowa came into the contest averaging just 228.3 yards per game as a team — the lowest total in NCAA Division 1 football. The gap between the Hawkeyes and second-lowest Kent State was a whopping 24.3 yards per game.

Iowa’s offensive futility has even led to what some might have thought to be an unlikely coaching shakeup.

Iowa establishments may want to steer clear of such promos until further notice.