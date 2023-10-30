Iowa reportedly makes decision on offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

No team in the nation has been worse offensively this season than Iowa, and the Hawkeyes are reportedly planning to make a significant change on that side of the ball in the near future.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not expected to return in 2024, David Eickholt of HawkeyeInsider reports.

Ferentz has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. The team has averaged just 19.5 points and 232.4 yards per game this season, which ranks dead last in the country in both categories. It would normally seem like a given that an offensive coordinator would lose his job given the result, but the situation with Ferentz is a bit more complicated.

Ferentz is the son of Kirk Ferentz, who has been the head coach at Iowa since 1999. Many feel Brian should have been fired long ago. Iowa’s offensive struggles in recent years have been so notorious that the school made an embarrassing change to Brian’s contract heading into the season.

Iowa fell to 6-2 with its 12-10 loss to Minnesota last Saturday, which was likely the final straw for the younger Ferentz. The Hawkeyes managed just 127 yards of total offense in the game.