Iowa fans all had the same reaction to late loss vs. Iowa State

Iowa football supporters thought they had the win in hand Saturday against their rivals Iowa State. That made their team’s late-game meltdown all the more devastating.

The Hawkeyes ended up losing to the Cyclones 20-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa built a 13-0 halftime lead but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. That left the door open for Iowa State to win it with a field goal in the closing seconds.

Cyclones kicker Kyle Konrardy converted a 54-yard attempt with 5 seconds left to put his team up by 1 and quiet the capacity crowd.

IOWA STATE TAKES THE LEAD WITH 5 SECONDS TO PLAY 😱 pic.twitter.com/s7Hl8Dq0Zj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 7, 2024

The misery among Iowa supporters almost looked choreographed. A lot of them had their hands on their heads. Everyone in yellow had blank stares on their faces after the game-winning field goal.

A sea of cobras. pic.twitter.com/9EcuQrS0tL — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 7, 2024

pic.twitter.com/EmhsmgeK38 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 7, 2024

Konrardy bounced back from missing a 41-yard attempt to end the first half.

“You’ve got to focus, not on the mistakes, but focus on what’s next,” Konrardy told reporters after the game. “Part of it was just not even think about the mistake, but focus on what I could do now.”

Iowa State improved to 2-0, while Iowa dropped to 1-1.