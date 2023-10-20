 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 20, 2023

Iowa-Minnesota game could set historic college football betting mark

October 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Kirk Ferentz on the sideline

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz reacts in the second quarter against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Those who enjoy watching two defenses battle it out will not want to miss Saturday’s game between Minnesota and Iowa.

Las Vegas oddsmakers do not expect many points to be scored when the Gophers and Hawkeyes square off in Iowa City. As of Friday morning, the betting total for the game was just 30.5. For those of you who are unfamiliar with sports gambling, that is the total number of points that both teams are expected to score combined. Bettors can wager that the game will go over or under that total.

As Brett McMurphy of Action Network notes, 30.5 points would be the lowest gambling total for a college football game in two decades. It is even lower than last year’s Iowa-Minnesota total, which closed at 31.5.

The point total can change leading up to kickoff depending on how much money has come in on either side, so the figure will not be final until Saturday.

Iowa and Minnesota stayed well under the 31.5-point total last season. The Hawkeyes won the game 13-10.

Through seven games this season, Iowa has averaged just 247.4 yards of total offense. That ranks dead last among FBS schools. Minnesota has averaged 313.3 yards per game, which is 13th-worst in the nation.

Both schools have become known for trying to grind out wins and putting very few points on the board. Iowa ranks in the top-10 in the country with just 14.9 points per game allowed. The Hawkeyes are 6-1 and ranked No. 24 in the nation, so the formula has worked on some level.

Iowa’s offensive struggles are so notorious that the program made an embarrassing change to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract last offseason. Ferentz, whose father Kirk has been the head coach at Iowa since 1999, could certainly use some points on Saturday.

Article Tags

Iowa FootballMinnesota Gophers Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus