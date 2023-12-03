Iowa player goes viral for incredible hustle play

There were very few bright spots for Iowa in their blowout loss to Michigan on Saturday night, but one Hawkeyes player went viral for his hustle on special teams.

Defensive back Koen Entringer saved a touchdown in the first quarter by refusing to give up on a punt play. Entringer is one of Iowa’s gunners, and he failed to break down and tackle the punt returner after outrunning all of Michigan’s blockers. The redshirt freshman made up for his mistake.

Entringer immediately got to his feet and chased down Michigan punt returner Semaj Morgan, who looked like he was going to score a 91-yard touchdown. Entringer managed to shove Morgan out of bounds inside the 10-yard line. Keep an eye on Iowa’s No. 4 in the video below:

Watch Iowa’s Koen Entringer (the gunner to the right side) on this play, from snap to tackle. Every youth coach should show their kids this. pic.twitter.com/z9yq1W42n1 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 3, 2023

Though Entringer failed to do his job initially, that was a clinic in why it pays to never give up on a play. He could have easily stayed down and pounded the turf in frustration after missing the initial tackle, but he saved a touchdown instead.

Unfortunately for Iowa, it did not matter. Michigan defeated the Hawkeyes 26-0 to capture the Big Ten title.