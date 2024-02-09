Ex-Iowa QB reacts to US government taking shot at Hawkeyes

How bad has Iowa been offensively over the past several years? Bad enough that even a division of the United States government took a shot at the Hawkeyes.

The person who runs the official X account for the House Judiciary Committee Republicans did Iowa dirty on Thursday night. As a way of trolling president Joe Biden, the account highlighted a portion of a quote from the Commander in Chief in which Biden said his administration needed to “go on offense tonight.” The GOP shared the quote along with a photo of former Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras huddled up with his teammates.

Joe Biden to his staff: “We need to go on offense tonight.” The offense: pic.twitter.com/xN5Ow9S8o6 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 9, 2024

That is just cold, but Petras had a great reaction.

Iowa went 10-4 this season despite averaging 15.4 points per game, which was the second-lowest mark in the entire country. The betting totals for some of their games were truly surreal.

Petras played for Iowa for six seasons before transferring to Utah State as a graduate transfer, so he has heard plenty of jokes about the team’s offense. He probably just never expected one from the U.S. government.