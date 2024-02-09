 Skip to main content
Ex-Iowa QB reacts to US government taking shot at Hawkeyes

February 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
An Iowa Hawkeyes football helmet

Dec 5, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A Iowa Hawkeyes helmet sits on the side line during the the Big Ten Conference football championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

How bad has Iowa been offensively over the past several years? Bad enough that even a division of the United States government took a shot at the Hawkeyes.

The person who runs the official X account for the House Judiciary Committee Republicans did Iowa dirty on Thursday night. As a way of trolling president Joe Biden, the account highlighted a portion of a quote from the Commander in Chief in which Biden said his administration needed to “go on offense tonight.” The GOP shared the quote along with a photo of former Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras huddled up with his teammates.

That is just cold, but Petras had a great reaction.

Iowa went 10-4 this season despite averaging 15.4 points per game, which was the second-lowest mark in the entire country. The betting totals for some of their games were truly surreal.

Petras played for Iowa for six seasons before transferring to Utah State as a graduate transfer, so he has heard plenty of jokes about the team’s offense. He probably just never expected one from the U.S. government.

