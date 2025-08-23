Iowa State DL produces an all-time flop

An Iowa State defensive lineman unleashed an all-time flop on Saturday, seemingly from a referee making contact with him.

Domonique Orange, a senior defensive lineman for the Cyclones, got involved in a post-play dust-up during the first half of Saturday’s game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. A referee intervened to pull Orange away from the confrontation and nudged him back a little.

Orange seemed to think it was a Kansas State player who had put hands on him, or at least that he could convince the referee of that and draw a flag. He put both hands up and dramatically staggered over backward.

It’s getting pretty physical out there 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zd0HzRSwJQ — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) August 23, 2025

None of the officials fell for it. One went to help Orange up, and even seemed to be smirking as he did so, as if aware of what Orange had tried to pull.

Flopping is a source of controversy in college football, as is the case in other sports. For some reason, Kansas State seems to wind up on the receiving end of them somewhat frequently.

Ultimately, Orange failed to receive any competitive advantage for his rather blatant move. His team still wound up winning 24-21 in the first game of the 2025 college football season.