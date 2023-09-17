Missouri star WR had a ridiculous flop against Kansas State

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III filled up the stat sheet for the Tigers on Saturday, going for 7 catches for 114 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 big flop.

Burden, a 5-star recruit from East Saint Louis, caught a touchdown in the first quarter to help tie the game at 7. Then his 26-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a 27-24 lead.

But Burden’s most notable play of all may have come when he flopped after being pushed by Desmond Purnell.

Praying for #3. Tough injury after the play. pic.twitter.com/O0WyWcht0Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2023

That was quite a delayed reaction.

Not only did Burden’s flop become an infamous play in college football, but he didn’t even draw the penalty flag he was seeking. At least his Tigers got the win thanks to a thrilling 61-yard field goal as time expired.