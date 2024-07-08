 Skip to main content
Son of Ex-Steelers CB flips his commitment from Notre Dame

July 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Ivan Taylor in Notre Dame gear

Ivan Taylor, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, will not be heading to Notre Dame after all.

Taylor announced Monday that he was decommitting from Notre Dame and would instead commit to Michigan. Taylor immediately becomes the highest-rated member of Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class.

Taylor told Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider that the Wolverines’ coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan, were instrumental in his decision to make the switch.

“I like Coach Wink, I like Coach Morgan, and I like Coach (Sherrone) Moore,” Taylor said. “I think they’re all great people and it was a really good time on the official visit getting to know them and getting to know their families as well.”

Taylor made the choice after taking an official visit on June 21. He had originally committed to the Fighting Irish last December.

A four-star defensive back, Taylor posed with two other Notre Dame recruits whose fathers played for the Steelers. He ultimately will not be joining them in South Bend after all.

