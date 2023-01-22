Jaden Rashada to take recruiting visit with CFP team

Jaden Rashada has opened up his recruitment after Florida released him from his National Letter of Intent this week, and the quarterback has a visit lined up with one of the top programs in the country.

Rashada is planning to visit TCU next weekend, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. That will be at least the second visit for Rashada after he also met with Arizona State.

Rashada signed his National Letter of Intent with Florida last month. The 5-star quarterback committed to the Gators under the promise of a $13 million Name, Image and Likeness deal that he had signed with a Florida fan-driven NIL fund. After that deal fell apart, Rashada sought and was granted his release.

Rashada now needs a new program and faces the prospect of lost time in his playing career over an NIL deal falling through. TCU is in search of a new quarterback after reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan has entered the 2023 NFL Draft.