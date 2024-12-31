Ex-Michigan star rips Alabama talk in savage social media post

Former Michigan Wolverines star tight end Jake Butt ripped into all the talk surrounding Alabama in a post he made on social media Tuesday.

The Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide 19-13 to win the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday. The win made Michigan 8-5 and dropped Alabama to 9-4, ending a streak for the Tide.

More importantly, the loss by Alabama completely torpedoed the argument that the squad should have made the College Football Playoff. After Indiana and other teams lost badly in the first round of the CFP, there was talk that other teams — like Bama — were more deserving of the spot. That argument lost even more credibility following the Tide’s loss to the Wolverines.

Butt took aim at that narrative with a sharp social media post.

“The good thing for Bama is they won the important matchup- the Vegas point spread. It’s not their fault that a depleted Michigan team missing all of its best players beat them today- remember that game doesn’t matter.. it’s the hypothetical that matters and Bama already won that. Really, Bama is a playoff team. They play in the SEC where it just means more. Also Bama’s players were ranked higher in high school. And the nfl scouts will love the Alabama players that played today!” Butt wrote.

The good thing for Bama is they won the important matchup- the Vegas point spread. It’s not their fault that a depleted Michigan team missing all of its best players beat them today- remember that game doesn’t matter.. it’s the hypothetical that matters and Bama already won that.… — Jake Butt (@Jbooty88) December 31, 2024

The sarcasm from Butt was dripping off the page. And he hit on all the arguments in favor of Bama, including ones that don’t make sense. The arguments include that they have higher-rated recruits and play in a tougher conference. But none of that matters if the team doesn’t actually win the games.

Alabama lost to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan this season. They just weren’t CFP quality.

As for Butt, he was a star tight end at Michigan from 2013-2016. He was an All-American during his final season.