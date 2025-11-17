Larry Brown Sports

James Franklin agreed to make major change to his Penn State buyout

James Franklin looking on before a game
Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

James Franklin made a major concession to Penn State before agreeing to become the new head coach at Virginia Tech.

Franklin and Penn State negotiated the former coach’s buyout down to $9 million recently, according to Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports. That is a huge departure from the $49 million Franklin was originally entitled to.

This may be something of a hint about what Franklin will wind up making at Virginia Tech. The original $49 million buyout would have been offset by his earnings at a new job. This may simply be formalizing that.

Franklin has agreed to become the new head coach at Virginia Tech, which is a clear statement of intent for the program. Though he has been derided for his inability to get over the top in big games, he is regarded as a good program builder who could make a school like Virginia Tech nationally relevant again. They likely invested a good sum of money in Franklin to get him to take the job.

The Hokies are just 3-7 this season. Former head coach Brent Pry, a former Franklin assistant, was fired in September.

