Louisville RB Javian Hawkins did on-field push-ups after fumbling

No running back ever wants to put the football on the ground. There’s the obvious reason, and then there’s the possibility of having to do some extra work to atone for their mistake.

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins decided to get that extra work out of the way as soon as possible. After losing a fumble in he third quarter of Saturday’s game against Florida State, he immediately dropped to the field and began doing push-ups.

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins fumbled the ball … so he went ahead and got his pushups out of the way. pic.twitter.com/qguTo42UZL — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) October 24, 2020

Well, that’s one way to atone for a mistake. At least the fans knew right away that he was sorry. Plus, the fact that he ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns almost certainly made everyone forget the turnover.

Nobody’s very fond of doing push-ups. Hawkins probably wishes he could have been punished for something more like this instead.