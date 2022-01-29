Reports: Jaxson Dart has enrolled at Ole Miss

Ole Miss may have themselves a new quarterback for the 2022 season.

Former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has been linked to Ole Miss for about a week, and it looks like that’s where he is headed.

Multiple reports have indicated that Dart enrolled at Ole Miss.

Dart, a former 5-star recruit, visited Ole Miss earlier in January. He was also considering BYU and Oklahoma.

Dart could be a package deal. He and his former USC teammate, Michael Trigg, visited Ole Miss together. Dart teased fans with some photos recently of him in Ole Miss gear.

Dart saw some limited action for the Trojans last season in place of Kedon Slovis. He threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Slovis already left USC for Pitt, while Dart appears to be going elsewhere as well. USC may have its quarterback replacement lined up.

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season and Sugar Bowl loss. They are losing quarterback Matt Corral to the NFL Draft, so Lane Kiffin is looking for a quality replacement.

Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports