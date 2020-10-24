 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 24, 2020

Jaylen Waddle taken to hospital in ambulance with ankle injury

October 24, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jaylen Waddle ankle injury

Alabama star Jaylen Waddle was taken to the hospital in an ambulance on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury in the Crimson Tide’s game against Tennessee.

Waddle, who is both a threat as a receiver and kick returner, suffered an ankle injury on the opening kickoff.

Waddle was taken into the locker room for an examination. He was ruled out for the game. Later, CBS showed Waddle being loaded onto an ambulance where he would be taken to a hospital.

Waddle is Alabama’s leading receiver with 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus