Jaylen Waddle taken to hospital in ambulance with ankle injury

Alabama star Jaylen Waddle was taken to the hospital in an ambulance on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury in the Crimson Tide’s game against Tennessee.

Waddle, who is both a threat as a receiver and kick returner, suffered an ankle injury on the opening kickoff.

Jaylen Waddle went down on this play and went straight to the locker room

Waddle was taken into the locker room for an examination. He was ruled out for the game. Later, CBS showed Waddle being loaded onto an ambulance where he would be taken to a hospital.

Jaylen Waddle is loaded onto an ambulance after sustaining an injury on the opening kickoff against Tennessee.

Waddle is Alabama’s leading receiver with 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns this season.