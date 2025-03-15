Aaron Rodgers considering shocking decision about his future

Aaron Rodgers is considering a shocking decision about his future that might leave two teams walking away empty-handed.

Rodgers wants to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, but the Vikings have yet to decide if they want to sign him, according to Michael Silver, Dianna Russini, and Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The decision ultimately lies with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, and the organization will not pursue Rodgers without O’Connell’s blessing.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are both pursuing Rodgers, but the quarterback does not sound as interested in those teams. The report even states that if the Vikings do not pursue Rodgers, he could choose to snub his other suitors and retire.

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

It had widely been assumed that Rodgers was committed to playing in 2025, even though he has not actually confirmed that publicly. However, with reports suggesting Rodgers has his choice of starting jobs, it was anticipated that he would opt for one of them instead of walking away. He still might, but retirement still being on the table will come as a shock to many.

All of this would be beneficial for Russell Wilson, who would likely become the most coveted quarterback on the market if Rodgers were to either sign with Minnesota or retire.

There had been some emerging signals that Rodgers was very interested in signing with Minnesota. The biggest hint is how long he has been willing to wait for them to make a decision on whether to pursue him or not. Ultimately, their decision may also dictate whether he plays another year or not.