Jaylen Waddle already looking ‘really good’ in return to Alabama

Could Jaylen Waddle actually play and make an impact in Monday’s National Championship Game? That possibility doesn’t seem out of the question.

Waddle returned to practice for Alabama on Tuesday. The star wide receiver suffered a major ankle injury returning the opening kickoff against Tennessee on Oct. 24. There was talk in November that Waddle could return if Alabama made the College Football Playoff, and now the time has come.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones said on Wednesday that Waddle looked “really good” at the team’s practice a day earlier.

Mac Jones shared some good feedback on Jaylen Waddle and how he looked at practice yesterday. "He actually looked really good." — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2021

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian wasn’t tipping his hand about possible involvement from Waddle.

Steve Sarkisian on Jaylen Waddle: "He was back out at practice yesterday. We'll see where it goes from here." — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2021

Waddle, a junior, had 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns prior to his injury. His absence led the Tide to rely on DeVonta Smith more, which helped the receiver win the Heisman Trophy.