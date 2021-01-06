DeVonta Smith shares important message after winning Heisman Trophy

DeVonta Smith on Tuesday won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first wide receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the award.

The Alabama wide receiver gave a speech after winning the trophy and shared an important message.

“To all the young kids out there that are not the biggest, not the strongest — just keep pushing, ’cause I’m not the biggest. I’ve been doubted a lot just because of my size. It just comes down to, if put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can do it,” Smith said.

Smith arrived at Alabama weighing around 160 pounds and is currently listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. On the surface, he doesn’t look like an intimidating presence like some other receivers. But Smith has proven that his size doesn’t matter, because he can get the job done like few others.

Smith racked up 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season in only 12 games for the unbeaten Crimson Tide.