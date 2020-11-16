Report: Jaylen Waddle has chance of returning for CFP

Jaylen Waddle appeared to be done for the season after suffering a broken ankle last month, but that might not be the case.

Waddle, who was Alabama’s leading receiver at the time of his injury, was injured while returning the opening kickoff in the Crimson Tide’s win over Tennessee.

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Waddle is set to have his cast removed this week. Zenitz says there is some optimism that Waddle might be able to return if the Tide make the College Football Playoff.

Though a return is unlikely, the point is that Waddle’s return should not be counted out.

The College Football Playoff is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 (semifinals) and Jan. 11 (championship game). The CFP is open to moving games back and delaying their schedule.

Alabama is 6-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the country.