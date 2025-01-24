Report: Jeremiah Smith has massive NIL offer to leave Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has an extremely lucrative offer to enter the transfer portal, according to a report.

Pete Nakos of On3 reported Friday that Smith has an offer of $4.5 million to enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is hard at work trying to keep Smith from leaving.

NEW: Ohio State is working to retain its top talent after winning the National Championship… Jeremiah Smith has a $4.5M+ offer and Carnell Tate has a $1M+ offer to enter the Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports. Intel: https://t.co/FYiQsM5iyt pic.twitter.com/CYjzGbY5y1 — On3 (@On3sports) January 24, 2025

Previous estimates suggested Smith could fetch up to $3 million if he entered the portal, so this actually beats expectations. If Smith were to take such an offer, he would be up among the highest-paid players in college football at any position.

It is easy to see why Smith would be so highly coveted. As a freshman, he was a First Team All-American as well as the Big Ten Receiver of the Year on the strength of a 2024 campaign where he caught 76 passes for a whopping 1,315 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He was not just making routine plays, either.

Ohio State can point to their national championship win as good reason for Smith to stay and try to do it again. Either way, they will almost certainly have to pay up to keep Smith in the fold.