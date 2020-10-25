Jim Harbaugh ditches trademark khaki pants in win over Minnesota

Jim Harbaugh showed off a new look on the sidelines during Michigan’s 49-24 win over Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Harbaugh typically wears khaki pants on the sidelines for the Wolverines’ games. He is so well known for them that he even impacted the Ann Arbor economy.

But on Saturday, Harbaugh was seen wearing blue pants on the sidelines. The rest of the coaches were wearing khaki pants.

So Jim Harbaugh isn’t wearing khakis tonight but literally everyone else is. I absolutely love this and I hope it continues all season long for @UMichFootball #goblue pic.twitter.com/5DRPTSwNb5 — Zoya Volpe (@SFsportsgal) October 25, 2020

Harbaugh also appeared to not have his Sharpie hanging from his neck like usual, and he appeared to be wearing boots rather than his usual cleats.

Is this a new era for the Wolverines? The team putting up 49 points, running somewhat of a creative offense, and Harbaugh not wearing khakis. Michigan fans can only hope this is the sign of new day.

