Jim Harbaugh expected to sign new contract extension through 2026

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have been working on a possible contract extension, and the deal could be finalized soon.

FOX and The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday that Michigan believes a new contract extension with Harbaugh will be finalized soon. The deal would run through 2026.

SOURCE: There is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh's new deal will get wrapped up soon with an extension thru 2026. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2021

Harbaugh just completed his sixth season at Michigan. The program finished 2-4 in the shortened 2020 season, which marked his worst performance by far. This marked only the second time that Harbaugh’s team finished unranked by the AP (four of his teams finished ranked at least No. 18).

In addition to the 2-4 season, Harbaugh’s Michigan squads have lost four straight bowl games. They haven’t beaten Ohio State under his watch. All those reasons are why many are surprised about the extension news. However, Harbaugh is still considered desirable in the NFL world, which could have put some pressure on Michigan to get something done. This deal might also be on more favorable terms for Michigan.